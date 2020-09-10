NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Alexia Alfaro-Ramos, Dallas, dallas police, DFW News, Homicide, Murder, Shooting, West Davis Boulevard

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with Murder in connection to the death of Alexia Alfaro-Ramos, 23.

During the investigation, the Homicide Unit determined that Jose Moise Cobos was responsible shooting and killing Alfaro-Ramos on Saturday, August 8 at 2610 W. Colorado Boulevard.

Alexia Alfaro-Ramos (courtesy: Facebook)

On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Cobos was arrested and transported to the Homicide Unit for interview purposes. During the interview, he was read his Miranda warning, and he refused to provide a voluntary statement. After the interview, suspect Cobos was transported to the Dallas County Jail.

A Dallas County magistrate will set his bond.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply