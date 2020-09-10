Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with Murder in connection to the death of Alexia Alfaro-Ramos, 23.
During the investigation, the Homicide Unit determined that Jose Moise Cobos was responsible shooting and killing Alfaro-Ramos on Saturday, August 8 at 2610 W. Colorado Boulevard.
On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Cobos was arrested and transported to the Homicide Unit for interview purposes. During the interview, he was read his Miranda warning, and he refused to provide a voluntary statement. After the interview, suspect Cobos was transported to the Dallas County Jail.
A Dallas County magistrate will set his bond.