FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Renewal By Andersen is a full-service window replacement company with a noticeable presence throughout Texas and in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Company officials say their workflow slowed during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, but it has now picked up and they are in a position to hire new employees.

Chris Nash is the Dallas Events Manager for the company and said, “We are in the process of rebuilding now and we are doing a lot of farmers markets and things where we are getting our name out there and talking to people.”

Nash says they need design sales consultants and lead setters.

When asked what makes a good employee for their company, Nash said, “The biggest thing is being able to talk to people. If you are very outgoing person and you can talk to people we can give you the tools to be successful. We go through an extensive training regimen.”

He says they are willing to train and teach new hires without prior experience.

The jobs are full-time and they come along with competitive benefits according to the company.

Some of the jobs pay between $20 to $30 an hour.

If you are interested in applying, click here.