FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth Police officer seriously wounded in June after being struck by a driver in a stolen car, is home after leaving a rehab facility on Friday, September 11.
Back on Saturday, June 13, Officer Matt Brazeal, a three-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department, was preparing to deploy stop sticks on the outside shoulder of 3000 West Loop 820 in an attempt to stop the suspect.
Upon approaching Officer Brazeal, the suspect quickly swerved from the roadway toward him.
Police said Officer Brazeal attempted to jump out of the way, “but it was too late and he was struck with such force that the equipment from his gun belt was ripped from his body and scattered throughout the ditch along with freeway as he was caught beneath the vehicle.”
The suspect continued dragging Officer Brazeal beneath the vehicle until he was dislodged as the suspect continued speeding along the service road.
Officers then rushed to Brazeal’s aid.
It was apparent that his injuries were life-threatening and CareFlight flew Officer Brazeal to JPS Hospital where he underwent extensive surgery and was placed in the Intensive Care Unit.
He was moved from the hospital to a rehab facility on August 14.
The suspect, Ronnie Jackson, Jr., was charged with attempted criminal capital murder, evading arrest and auto theft.