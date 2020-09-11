FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s likely no surprise many Texas parents, students and teachers aren’t happy having to resort to online learning due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to geotagged Twitter data in the last month, Texans seem to hate it more than any other state.
Education review site authority.org tracked 90,000 tweets.
For example, they tracked phrases such as “I hate online classes,” or “I hate virtual classes,” etc.
This comes as school districts all across the country are still testing a return to traditional in-person classes, online learning, or hybrid type models due to the pandemic.
College and university students are also grappling with the increase in online classes.
According to the map, regionally, it looks like the southeast and upper midwest have the most negative sentiment right now.
The top 10 states whose students hate online classes the most are as follows:
1. Texas
2. Hawaii
3. Michigan
4. Mississippi
5. West Virginia
6. California
7. Maine
8. New Mexico
9. Maryland
10. Arizona