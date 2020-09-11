TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 52-year-old man from Edgewood was sentenced for federal drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas.
Timothy Dwayne Henson pleaded guilty on Jan. 7, 2020, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to five years and four months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.
According to information presented in court, on two separate occasions in July 2018, Henson sold methamphetamine during controlled purchases in Van Zandt County.
On Sep. 9, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his residence in Van Zandt County and recovered methamphetamine.
Henson admitted his involvement in a conspiracy to obtain and distribute methamphetamine, and that he was directly responsible for the distribution of at least 500 grams of methamphetamine.
Henson was indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 8, 2018 and charged with federal drug trafficking crimes.