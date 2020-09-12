Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed and another was injured after a crash involving two motorcycles in Arlington Saturday morning, police said.
Police said the crash happened at around 3 a.m. in the 3500 block of East Division Street.
According to investigators, the motorcycles were traveling together when one of them started slowing down for a red signal light. For an unknown reason, the other motorcycle struck the first one from behind, causing both motorcyclists to be ejected.
Both people were transported to a hospital. Police said the motorcyclist who rear-ended the other was later pronounced dead. The other victim is expected to survive.
The deceased motorcyclist has not yet been identified.