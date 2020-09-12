DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – NorthPark Center in Dallas was evacuated Saturday afternoon and will remain closed for the day after a fire broke out on the first level of the mall.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said crews were called to the mall at around 1:45 p.m. and that firefighters reported seeing smoke coming from the third floor of the building.
In a statement, mall officials said there was an “accidental fire inside the Eataly construction space on Level One of NorthPark Center.”
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames and are working to clear the mall of smoke, according to the fire department.
According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, investigators found the cause to be “the result of combustible materials, covering an out-of-service escalator belt, that were ignited by sparks from hot work that was being done nearby.”
There were no injuries reported from the fire.
Officials said the mall will remain closed for the rest of Saturday. Retailers and restaurants with outdoor entrances are able to remain open.