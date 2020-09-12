INGLEWOOD, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM) – The air quality in the Los Angeles area is being monitored by officials ahead of the opener between the Dallas Cowboys and the Rams, and a postponement or relocation of the game is possible, the NFL Network reports.
Officials from the NFL and the Rams are looking into options if the air quality is deemed unsafe for play. Recent wildfires along the West Coast have caused unsafe air conditions for residents.
CBS Los Angeles reports the Bobcat and El Dorado fires have impacted the air quality in Los Angeles County and other areas of Southern California. Local officials have warned residents to stay indoors as much as possible.
NFL officials will be paying attention to the Air Quality Index, which scores unhealthy levels between 151 and 200, before the game. There are currently no fire threats for the area.
Sunday night’s kickoff between the Cowboys and Rams is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. CT and is also the first game at Los Angeles’ new venue, SoFi Stadium.
If the air quality is deemed too unsafe, the NFL Network reports officials would look into either relocating the game or postponing it until later in the week.