DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A violent murder in the Oak Lawn area of Dallas was caught on video, police said, and the person who recorded it almost became a victim themselves.
The incident happened early Sunday near Dickason Avenue and Douglas Avenue.
Police said a woman heard gunshots in the area, went outside and saw a man chasing another. The suspect then allegedly beat the man he was chasing to death.
According to police, the woman filmed the attack, but when the suspect saw her he began chasing after her. However, she was able to make it safely back into her apartment.
Police said the suspect ran away but was then hit by a car. He was transported to a hospital and taken into custody.
The suspect and the deceased victim have not yet been identified as the investigation continues. There has been no word on what charges the suspect faces.
