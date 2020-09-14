ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Rockwall business is showing support for law enforcement in a big way.

Ekin Nutrition raised what it called the area’s largest Back the Blue; Thin Blue Line flag Monday in front of their store on Interstate 30.

The 12’x18’ Thin Blue Line flag was raised to show support for local and national law enforcement, days after two Los Angeles police officers were ambushed while sitting in their car.

Both officers are still listed in critical condition after surgery Saturday night.

“It looks like they’re going to be able to recover,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Sunday afternoon.

As for the flag, business owner John Hagaman said, “I don’t do anything, unless I can do it big! Countless people in uniform put their lives on the line for us everyday and any time I can say ‘thank you’ and show some support, I will.”

Hagaman said the flag measuring in at 216 square feet was manufactured in Arkansas and shipped to Rockwall last week.

He said that this makes this design and size the largest recorded commercial flag in Texas.

“The smallest county in Texas has to have the biggest flag” joked Hagaman.

The flag is located in the Rockwall Village shopping center on the Southwest corner of Interstate 30 and Ridge Road.