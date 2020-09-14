NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police officers chased down and arrested a 17-year-old who they said vandalized Carroll High School with spray paint.

The criminal mischief call came in at 3:30 a.m. Monday, after NETCOM dispatch received an alert for motion detection at the front door of the school.

Arriving officers spotted the teen, and a short foot pursuit ensued.

CISD officials are currently working with police to determine the estimated damage to the property.

Officers said they think the suspect may be responsible for other graffiti offenses of school property over the summer.

