NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) is once again working with the ASPCA and Wings of Rescue to evacuate dogs left in the path of a hurricane.

This time Wings of Rescue and GreaterGood.org collaborated with the ASPCA to transport dozens of unowned dogs from Louisiana to make room for pets displaced by incoming Hurricane Sally. In all, the HSNT received 46 homeless dogs.

“The Humane Society of North Texas will continue to assist neighboring states in need when catastrophes occur putting the lives of numerous pets at risk,” said HSNT communications director Cassie Davidson.

Noting that the dogs will be made available for adoption in the coming days Davidson said, “We are thankful for partnerships that allow us to provide the support necessary to keep pets safe and find them loving homes right here in North Texas.”

Wings of Rescue officials said Louisiana shelter workers – many of whom had their personal lives impacted by Hurricane Laura – banded together to care for and save the pets.

Animals from the area were flown to the Humane Society of North Texas and the Houston SPCA. The collaboration between the groups aims to move nearly 300 animals either impacted by Hurricane Laura or in the path of Hurricane Sally to shelters across the country.

All of the animals transported out of at-risk communities were unowned or surrendered by their owners.

For more information on when the animals recently brought to North Texas will be made available for adoption visit hsnt.org or call 817-332-4768.