WEST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Why did they have to take his life?

It’s a question the fiancée of slain ATM security guard Jose Montes wants answered.

The 28-year-old was fatally shot outside a Neighborhood Credit Union Monday morning on Cockrell Hill Rd. He had just celebrated his 28th birthday and the birth of his first child, a son just five months ago.

“He kissed us goodbye and said he loves us… and would be home soon,” said Montes’ fiancée Amara Voth.

She was planning for their long life together; instead she’s making funeral arrangements. Family will gather to pay respects, instead of celebrating a marriage.

“They took him away from me,” said Jose’s mother Maria. “Whoever did this to him — please you don’t know what you’ve done to us. The pain that we have right now. I don’t want anybody to go through this. I just want someone to let us know who did this to my son?”

Montes’ killer was wearing a black jacket with the word “police” written on the back. Witnesses said he then took some duffle bags from the armored vehicle. Police examined the van for fingerprints but it’s unclear what leads they have gathered. The killer then fled the scene in a white Volkswagen Passat driven by a woman.

“Sounds desperate and it’s a shame. Any crime where you have to shoot anybody is sad,” said Sgt. Warren Mitchell a spokesman for the Dallas Police Department. “Our heart goes out to the family of the security officer. We are definitely gonna keep him in our prayers and we ask that you all do the same.”

A second armed security officer was present but was not injured.

The Dallas Police Department said the FBI has joined their search for the gunman and his accomplice.

Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this shooting contact Detective McDaniel #8890 with the Dallas Police Department Special Investigations Unit or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #163605-2020.