FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Keller ISD announced Tuesday it is transitioning Fossil Ridge High School to remote learning for 14 days due to a high number of employees out because they had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Remote learning is set to begin on Monday, September 21.

The school district sent the following letter to parents and students:

Fossil Ridge High School Families,

Due to the high number of employees we currently have at home as a result of being identified as close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case, Keller ISD is transitioning all Fossil Ridge High School employees and students to remote learning for 14 days.

While we have a small number of confirmed positive student and staff cases, it is our adherence to our safety protocols and quarantine guidelines that have left us short-staffed. We want to continue to provide our students with the most consistent educational experience without additional interruptions and be sure we are not overwhelming our employees remaining on campus.

The expectation is that remote learning for all students will formally begin with students and grading effective Monday, September 21, to provide time to ensure that students are properly equipped with devices to participate in remote instruction. This includes Remote@KISD students, as well, as these teachers prepare to teach their courses from home instead of from their classrooms. In the meantime, please look for communication from your child’s teachers, along with details about technology distribution from the campus.

Students and employees will be allowed to return to campus on Wednesday, September 30.

Thank you for your understanding and support. We will be in touch with you with additional information in the coming days.