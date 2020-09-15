FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth-based Hawk Security Services is a company that has been deemed essential throughout the pandemic.

As a result, they say their work load has spiked and now they are looking to hire.

The company focuses on setting up and maintaining full home monitoring systems to include alarms and surveillance.

“We currently have openings in operations, management, sales, admin, and… as we continue to grow we are always hiring,” said Julien Carney, Regional Human Resource Manager for Hawk Security Services.

Carney said while they would like candidates to have experience it is not mandatory.

“Absolutely we would prefer someone to have experience, but if they don’t that’s why we have our seasoned veterans here,” he said.

The jobs are permanent and full-time and they bring with them a full list of benefits and competitive pay according to the company.

If you would like to apply, click here.