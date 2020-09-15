DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant Co Sheriff’s Deputy Jay Rotter told Denton Police his girlfriend shot herself in the head with his gun from work as they embraced, according to the probable cause affidavit.

He said he would have “stopped it if he could have.”

The victim, police note, was “paralyzed and confined to (a) wheelchair.”

Rotter is now in the Denton Co Jail charged with murder.

Denton Police believe Rotter killed his girlfriend after they argued over him firing his gun in their backyard at milk bottle.

She texted a friend that Rotter, 36, a Tarrant County narcotics investigator, was using drugs.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office tells CBS 11’s Andrea Lucia, Rotter is being placed on suspension without pay during the investigation.

Rotter called 911 call in Denton reporting that his girlfriend, Leslie Lynn Hartman, 46, had shot herself on August 26.

The investigation continued into September, during which time detectives executed search warrants and analyzed physical evidence.

After detectives presented a probable cause affidavit a judge signed an affidavit for the deputy’s arrest.

His bond is set at $1.15 million.