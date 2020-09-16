AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a collision between two cranes in Austin has injured nearly two dozen people in a growing mixed-media area.
Austin-Travis County EMS reported there were at least 22 injuries, including more than a dozen people being treated and prepped for transport to a hospital. At least eight ambulances were headed to the scene.
The incident happened in the Mueller Development area, just east of Interstate-35.
The cranes collided and got tangled several stories above a building under construction a few miles north of downtown. The area includes residential, retail and office space.
Officials say the cranes are entangled and there is a mesh of wires. The area has been evacuated and cordoned off in case the cranes collapse.
One of the crane operators was still inside the crane cabin more than an hour after the accident, though it did not appear to be damaged. Authorities said the operator was safe and that they were working to get him down.
Officials said all of the injuries happened as people tried to flee the area.
