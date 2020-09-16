DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The the 2020 State Fair of Texas may not be open to all, but Big Tex — Fair Park’s favorite cowboy — is all dressed up and taking his rightful place today.
The 55-foot-tall cowboy is going up Wednesday morning and for the 68th year will resume his post as the official State Fair of Texas ambassador.
Due to safety concerns related to COVID-19, this year’s Big Tex installation was not open to the public.
Officials with the state fair said that Big Tex had been in quarantine like most of us, but that he was, “eager to greet fairgoers for this year’s unique set of events” that includes a Big Tex photo drive-thru.
Big Tex’s skeletal structure was originally built in 1949 for a Christmas celebration in Kerens. After two years there as the world’s tallest Santa Claus, the figure was sold to the State Fair of Texas for $750.
The cowboy made his debut at the 1952 State Fair of Texas, but had no voice. It was until a year later that Big Tex began greeting visitors with his now legendary ‘Howdy Folks!’
Each year fans of the giant wait to see his new threads — which always include cowboy boots, blue jeans and a western shirt. But for 2020 he’s added a new accessory – a Big Tex-sized face mask. The giant mask checks in at 84 inches by 45 inches, or approximately seven feet by four feet.
The special Big Tex photo-only Drive-Thru experience will open on September 19.