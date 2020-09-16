FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, the Fort Worth ISD Board of Education affirmed a plan to offer in-person instruction for students beginning October 5 in addition to the virtual education option that started on September 8.

A proposal to extend online instruction exclusively until November 2 failed by a vote of 5 to 4. Trustees Tobi Jackson, Daphne Brookins, Anne Darr, C.J. Evans, and Norman Robbins voted against the measure. Board members Quinton Phillips, Anael Luebanos, Ashley Paz, and President Jacinto Ramos, Jr. were in favor.

The vote came around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, following a meeting which lasted 7 and ½ hours.

Earlier in the evening, trustees heard a presentation from Superintendent Kent P. Scribner discussing possible timelines for return to in-person learning. They also received a briefing from Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. This was followed by two hours of public comment from more than 50 individuals. Board members then met in executive session until 12:42 a.m.

The Board decided several weeks ago to begin school on September 8 but postponed a return to in-person learning at school campuses until at least October 5 because of the ongoing community spread of COVID-19. During the next several weeks the Board and District leaders will continue to monitor the impact of the virus on the local community.

The Fort Worth ISD is currently conducting a parent survey in an effort to determine how many students would remain in the virtual learning environment or could be expected to return to school campuses, when local conditions allow it.