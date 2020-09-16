ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County grand jury has indicted Ravi Singh, the former Arlington police officer who fatally shot Margarita Brooks during a welfare check after firing his weapon at a dog coming toward him.

They indicted him for criminally negligent homicide, which carries a punishment range of 180 days to 2 years in prison.

Brooks’ family said they welcome the charges but recognize that this is only the first step in getting justice.

“We are pleased that the Tarrant County Grand Jury has returned an indictment for the officer who killed Maggie. Officers responding to welfare checks should not be so quick to use their deadly weapons in situations that do not call for use of force. Our hope is not only that this officer is held responsible for Maggie’s death, but that the Arlington Police Department is also held accountable for its lack of training and procedures in responding to welfare checks.”

On August 1, Singh found the 30-year-old victim, who appeared to be passed out in a grassy area near Cantor Drive and N. Collins Street.

The shooting recorded on Singh’s body camera shows him approaching Brooks and asking if she is okay. After asking if an unrestrained dog belonged to her, the animal starts running toward Singh and he yells “Get back!” before firing three shots. Brooks is immediately heard in the background screaming “What the f***?! Oh my God — the police shot me!” She was taken to Medical City Arlington Hospital but died from her injuries.

Singh resigned shortly after the incident.