AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The jackpot for Wednesday night’s Lotto Texas drawing is an estimated $41.25 million, which at the moment is the second largest lottery prize in North America and fourth largest in the world at the moment, according to the Texas Lottery.

So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15.

Meantime, the Powerball jackpot is set at an estimated $94 million.

“Tonight, our players have the rare opportunity to win both of the largest jackpots in North America on the same night,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission. “Our players’ excitement for the Lotto Texas jackpot run this year has been especially fun to watch, and I look forward to congratulating the biggest jackpot winner the game has seen in more than a decade. As growing jackpots tend to generate more excitement, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Wednesday night’s advertised $41.25 million Lotto Texas jackpot is the largest since a $97 million jackpot winning ticket for the May 29, 2010 drawing was sold at the 7-Eleven at 8902 Garland Road in Dallas, and was claimed by The Bilmar Trust.

The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $30 million was for the May 16, 2018 drawing when an advertised $30.25 million prize was claimed by a Houston resident, who purchased the winning ticket at MJ’s All Season Food Store in Houston.

The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.