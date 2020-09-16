PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A bat tested positive for rabies this week after it came into contact with a Plano resident in the area of W. 15th Street and Custer Road, Plano Animal Services confirmed Wednesday.
“This positive test highlights the importance of being cautious around wildlife and always reporting any contact with them,” said Plano Animal Services Director Jamey Cantrell. “It also shows why it’s so important to keep all pet vaccinations current, especially rabies. There is no way to predict when a pet may come into contact with a wild animal.” Texas law and Plano city ordinances require animals receive rabies inoculations along with subsequent booster shots for the duration of the animal’s life.
Rabies is a viral disease occurring in warm-blooded animals and can be contracted by humans through bites from infected animals.
The Plano Animal Shelter does not routinely test wild animals for rabies unless they have had contact with a person or pet and are one of five high risk non-domestic animals: bats, foxes, skunks, coyotes and raccoons.
This particular incident involved a resident who had contact with a bat.
The bat was ill and died before Animal Services could pick it up. Due to the nature of the situation, the animal was tested and subsequently found to be rabid.
Rabies is preventable. The shelter hosts low-cost rabies vaccination clinic on the third Friday of every month.