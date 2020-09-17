DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The American Airlines Center has been designated as a polling place on Election Day in November and will be open for early voting starting October 13.

The facility will serve as the largest polling place in Dallas county for early voting, through October 30, and on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3.

The AAC, which is home to both the Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas Stars, will help meet the demand for early voting with free parking at Lexus Parking Garage and provide a safe, indoor environment to cast ballots that complies with CDC guidelines.

“Our team is eager and committed to providing a safe and accessible in-person voting experience for the community,” said Dave Brown, American Airlines Center COO and General Manager.

The Dallas Mavericks are also hosting a drive-through voter registration event in the parking lot of their offices, at 1333 N. Stemmons Freeway, on September 22 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. — which is also National Voter Registration Day.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said, “Every voice matters. Every citizen has the fundamental right to vote in the election and we are doing our part by offering up the largest polling place in the county.”

The last day to register to be eligible to vote on election day is October 5.

During the last presidential election an estimated 15 million eligible voters didn’t go to the polls in large part because they had no way to get there. On Election Day 2020, Uber will help people find their polling location within the Uber app and offer discounted rides to and from the polls. Lyft is continuing and expanding their “Ride to Vote” program and will also be offering free and discounted rides to the polls.

This year on Election Day Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will once again provide complimentary transit services system-wide and will provide complimentary services on two Saturdays during early voting — October 17 and October 24.

Because of the arena’s size, American Airlines Center and County staff are calling on volunteers, both English and Spanish speakers, to work the polls for both early voting and Election Day. Click here to find out more about registering to volunteer.

Important Voting Dates:

September 22 – National Voter Registration Day

October 5 – Voter’s Registration Deadline

October 13 – Early Voting Begins

October 30 – Early Voting Ends

November 3 – Election Day