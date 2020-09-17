NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As North Texas students begin in-person and on-campus learning, many parents are concerned about what cleaning measures schools will be taken to keep their children safe.

SSC Services for Education is one of the companies hoping to ease parent’s worry. They are a custodial service and grounds management provider for colleges, universities and K-12 campuses in 38 states around the country.

In North Texas, they work with Rockwall ISD, the Texas A&M University Law School and the Texas A&M Dental School among others.

Seth Ferriell, CEO of SSC Services for Education, says they employee around 10,000 people and that one of the challenges facing custodial teams at schools around the nation amid COVID-19 is supply availability.

“Supply chain is actually still the biggest hurdle at this point,” Ferriell says. “Things you think would be readily available like the alcohol wipes at grocery stores — even spray bottles are hard to get right now.”

He says changing habits and human nature is another big piece of the equation when it comes to keeping schools clean and safe.

“People ask me all the time what I think is the most important thing and it really is the habits of the people,” Ferriell says. “If we can social distance, wash our hands and wear our masks that really takes care of alot of the issues that come about.”

Ferriell suggests schools and campuses think of custodial services with a holistic approach amid COVID-19, keeping three elements front and center.

First, keep students spread out with classroom layouts that help with social distancing. Second, disinfect high touch areas throughout the day. And finally, adding as much fresh air and clean air as possible into the buildings.