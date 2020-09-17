DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Donations rolled in Thursday for the 12th annual North Texas Giving Day.

In 2019, the event raised more than $50 million for local nonprofits.

This year organizers say there was no specific goal, instead just a hope to remind people of the joy of giving during hard times.

“We want to raise enough visibility and funds for North Texas Nonprofits as we possibly can, but we also know that we are operating in a new reality and a new normal,” said Kaitlin Guthrow, the Director of Sponsorships and Nonprofits Relations for North Texas Giving Day.

North Texas Giving Day is always important to local charities, but 24% of the nonprofits participating are new this year as the pandemic has left thousands in financial need.

“You know there is 3,300 nonprofits participating, and 3,300 have been impacted,” Guthrow said.

Organizers say it’s not just important, but vital this year to keep some of these nonprofits alive.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is among one who says they could use every penny.

“We count on North Texas Giving Day. It is one of our biggest fundraising days to help support our operating costs and help us get food out into the community,” said Julie Butner, CEO of the Tarrant Area Food Bank. “This year more than any other year the contributions that we receive from North Texas Giving Day are absolutely critical to fulfilling the mission.”

There’s thousands of charity options online, including organizations that focus on everything from healthcare to animal welfare.

The Humane Society of North Texas participate every year, staff says the day is one of their life lines.

“The Humane Society of North Texas is not city or state funded, we operate completely on donations,” said Cassie Davidson, The Director of Communications for the Humane Society of North Texas. “I mean think of all the lives that are going to be saved and touched by this money.”

As of 9:00 p.m. Thursday, North Texas Giving Day had raised more than $48.7 million for area nonprofits.