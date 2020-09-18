NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
WELLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-month-old Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon.

The infant was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Old Forest Road in Wells, Texas.

The baby was wearing a diaper, has brown eyes and black hair. He weighs nine pounds and is 1’10.”

Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon (Texas DPS)

Police believe the baby is in grave or immediate danger.

Wells is about 153 miles southeast of Dallas.

Anyone with information should call the Wells Police Department at 936-867-5593 or 911.

