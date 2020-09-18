Comments
WELLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-month-old Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon.
The infant was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Old Forest Road in Wells, Texas.
The baby was wearing a diaper, has brown eyes and black hair. He weighs nine pounds and is 1’10.”
Police believe the baby is in grave or immediate danger.
Wells is about 153 miles southeast of Dallas.
ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon from Wells, TX, on 09/18/2020. pic.twitter.com/8S94vZQoSP
— Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) September 19, 2020
Anyone with information should call the Wells Police Department at 936-867-5593 or 911.