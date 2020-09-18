FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott pulled up his jersey to reveal a new “Feed Me” tattoo on his stomach after scoring the team’s first touchdown of the season against the Rams.

The two-time rushing champion said he got the tattoo over the summer, with the message based on the slogan that grew out of Elliott’s spoon-feeding hand signal at the end of his first-down plays.

And while Elliott said it was “super painful,” it didn’t interrupt his attendance at summer throwing sessions at quarterback Dak Prescott’s house.

“I think like the next day we went and threw at Dak’s and it was all swollen and puffy,” said Elliott, who had 127 yards from scrimmage and both Dallas touchdowns in a 20-17 loss to Los Angeles. “It was awful. Not going to lie. It was painful, but happy with the result.”

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had to temper his enthusiasm for the new body art.

“I mean, I got kids, so I wouldn’t say I approve it,” Lawrence said. “But it’s a dope tattoo.”

As for parental approval on the Elliott side, the 2016 All-Pro said: “At this point, my mom is like over getting mad at me for getting tattoos. Now she’s coming around to them.”

First-year coach Mike McCarthy seemed to be saying he didn’t see the part of the tape with Elliott’s celebration.

“I’m sorry I missed the view of the tattoo, but he’s an exciting player and brings great energy to our football team,” McCarthy said. “That’s all I have to say about that, I guess. Maybe I’ll get to see it down the line.”

