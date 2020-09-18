Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after driving into a tree just before 2 a.m. Friday morning in Arlington.
It happened in the 1900 block of East Mayfield Road.
Investigators said the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed.
The driver, a sole occupant inside the car, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Investigators have not ruled out speed as a possible contributing factor in this crash.
The deceased will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once the next of kin is notified.