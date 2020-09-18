Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In preparation for the upcoming holiday season, officials with FedEx say they plan to hire more than 1,400 workers at their facilities across North Texas.
In all, the company expects to fill more than 70,000 seasonal positions across the country.
Available positions include package handlers, drivers and other support positions, many of which may become full time job opportunities.
The company says the part-time positions offer competitive rates, vision and dental benefits, and tuition assistance.
All applicants must be at least 18 years old, but there are no minimum education requirements.
More information about applying for the positions is available on the FedEx website.