DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people were shot, one of whom was killed, during an argument that led to gunfire.

Dallas Police said it happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Robert B Cullum Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they discovered three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One was dead at the scene.

Two other were rushed to an area hospital with one in stable condition and the other in critical condition.

Police said early reports indicated several people were involved in a dice game, including the three shooting victims.

An argument ensued in which multiple people pulled out guns and began firing.

Detectives are interviewing multiple witnesses to determine who fired what shots.

There is no one in custody at this time.