WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Saturday’s football game between Baylor and Houston has been postponed due to the Bears “not meeting Big 12 Conference COVID-19 game cancellation thresholds.”

Baylor announced the postponement Friday afternoon. The game against the Cougars was one of two games involving Big 12 teams this weekend.

Details on why the Bears did not meet the threshold were not immediately released.

The school said both teams agreed to honor the future home and home schedule and to monitor dates to reschedule the game.

“The loss of this game is a devastating blow, but in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, we believe we made the necessary decision,” said Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades. “We are incredibly disappointed with the continued delay to the start of our season, and empathize with our student-athletes, fans, coaches, and administrative staff. We are grateful for the support and understanding of the University of Houston, Athletic director Chris Pezman, and Chancellor Khator. We look forward to a future home and home match-up.”

Baylor has not yet played a game this season, while other Big 12 teams opened their seasons last weekend. This weekend’s other game involving a Big 12 team is Oklahoma State versus Tulsa.

For now, the Bears’ next opportunity to play will be next Saturday, Sept. 26 against the Kansas Jayhawks..

“We’re heartbroken from this postponement,” said head coach Dave Aranda. “While we’ve been eager to play football this fall, we have all made a commitment to only do so with the highest level of safety and care for our student-athletes. We are disappointed for our team, staff, and our fans, but look forward with great anticipation to renewing this rivalry in the future.”