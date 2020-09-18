Comments
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A section of Highway 75 in Richardson has been officially named in honor of an officer who was killed in the line of duty in February 2018.
Officer David Sherrard was fatally shot while responding to a disturbance call at an apartment complex. The shooter, Brandon McCall, was found guilty of capital murder on Feb. 19, 2020.
In May 2019, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a House bill authored by state Rep. Jeff Leach that designated a portion of Highway 75 in Richardson as the Officer David Sherrard Memorial Highway.
The police department unveiled a sign on Friday that officially named the highway in honor of Sherrard.