DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Final preparations are underway at Fair Park today for the first ever Big Tex Photo Drive Thru happening this weekend.

The fair staff is keeping it simple, laying out cones and using signs across fairgrounds to direct folks through. Starting next week stops like Jack’s French Frys will be up and running.

“I am always excited for the State Fair to start. Every year, I can’t wait to get going,” said Jack Pyland of Jack’s French Frys.

Other food stops include Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, State Fair cotton candy, Pioneer candy corn, and Stiffler’s Fried Oreos.

They’ve also set up music and trivia throughout.

Midway through their drive, guests get their professional photo taken with Big Tex. This is also where guests get out of their cars and wait in socially distanced lines.

“A lot of didn’t even think we would get to see Big Tex this year,” said Karissa Condoianis from the State Fair. “You have to get your once in a lifetime photo with the big guy!”

On their way out, guests will take part in a game with prizes for all from the comfort of their cars.

But staff says their favorite part of the drive-thru fair is just enjoying the beautiful park.

“Last minute things that our team will be doing, even up to the minute that we open tomorrow morning, is going around and making sure that the grounds look the best that they can for this event this year, because we want to keep that bar high, and make sure people know this is a state fair of texas event,” Condoianis said.