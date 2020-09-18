Comments
SAN ANTONIO (CBSNEWS.COM) – The injuries on 19-year-old Cayley Mandadi’s body were extensive and disturbing. In photographs shown to a Bexar County jury, the sophomore cheerleader at Trinity University in San Antonio was virtually unrecognizable with bruises head to toe.
But where did those bruises come from — and when? It’s a question no one could agree on during the December 2019 murder trial of Mark Howerton, Cayley’s boyfriend at the time of her death.
