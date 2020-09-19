WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The popular video app TikTok could soon be based in Texas as a new company after President Donald Trump said Saturday he gave his “blessing” to a deal between Oracle and Walmart for U.S. operations.

If the deal goes through, it would create a new company under the TikTok name, which the president said would likely be incorporated in the Lone Star State.

The Chinese-owned app has been the target of the Trump administration due to concerns over security and privacy concerns.

“We have some very big news on TikTok. TikTok is moving along… And we’re dealing with as a combination Walmart… a great American company. The security will be 100%. They’ll be using separate clouds and a lot of powerful security,” Trump told reporters.

He also said the deal would create at least 25,000 jobs under the new company.

“It’ll be a brand new company. It will have nothing to do any outside land, any outside country. It will have nothing to do with China,” Trump said.

Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Saturday afternoon that he talked to the president about the TikTok deal, saying he pitched the idea of the company being headquartered in Texas.

“I let him know that if he approves the deal Texas would be the perfect place for the HQ. We’ll see,” Abbott said.

On Friday, the Trump administration said it would ban TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores on midnight Sunday.