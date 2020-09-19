Comments
FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver going the wrong way on a road in Forney died after police said he crashed head-on into an semi-truck Friday evening.
Police said they responded to the 13300 block of FM 1641 at around 10:15 p.m. in regards to a crash involving an SUV and a semi.
According to police, the driver of the SUV left a parking lot and started going northbound on the southbound lanes of FM 1641. He then crashed into the semi-truck.
The driver of the SUV, later identified as Vincent Jaroszewski, died as a result of the crash, police said. Police believe alcohol may have played a factor.
There were no injuries reported from the truck driver.
The crash remains under investigation.