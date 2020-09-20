ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Just across the street from AT&T Stadium sits Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant and Bar. Step inside and you’ll see how much they love their Dallas Cowboys.

“We’ve collected a lot of stuff,” manager Karla Rodriguez said. “We have every TV screen ready to show the game. We always host all the games here.”

Rodriguez said normally after a Cowboys win the restaurant is packed. However, that’s just not the case.

“Right now, now we’re barely starting to get back up,” she said.

She believes a big part of this has to with the Dallas Cowboys limiting fan capacity to 25%, but points out it’s better than nothing because it did lead to some business.

“For sure we saw a big difference compared to how it normally is on a Sunday,” she said.

“The hole in the wall places – that’s where the best food is at,” customer McKale Washington said. “It’s not just food they’re giving us, it’s great service and they really are personable.”

Washington said after witnessing a fantastic win up close and in person he immediately came over to celebrate.

“We need to support our local small businesses,” he said. “This atmosphere here is a lot better on game day.”