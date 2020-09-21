FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth robbery detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they said is responsible for at least six aggravated robberies and attempted aggravated robberies in the area.

Three of them have happened in Fort Worth.

Police said they happened at a Brookshire’s Food Store and several Kroger grocery stores.

#NEW This suspect has robbed six grocery stores across #DFW since Aug. 4, 3 in #FortWorth. Details of the robberies Tweeted previously. Please call 817-392-4377 if you recognize him.#PleaseShare pic.twitter.com/y3VD2vjDQZ — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) September 21, 2020

Police describe the suspect this way: white man, 45 to 60 years old, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds.

He was wearing black glasses, a medical face mask, a baseball hat and a black watch in each robbery.

On Aug. 4 at 5:33 p.m., a man attempted to rob Brookshire’s Food & Pharmacy in Willow Park.

Later that evening, the same suspect robbed the Kroger at 9114 Camp Bowie West Blvd. in Fort Worth.

The suspect approached the customer service desk, told the employee he had a knife, and demanded she put the money from the register into a plastic grocery bag he brought with him.

The suspect took the money and left the store. He got into the driver’s seat of a mid-2000s silver Kia Spectra that was parked in the fire lane.

On Sept. 6 at 8:30 p.m., the suspect robbed the Kroger at 945 W. Lamar Blvd. in Arlington.

The suspect again approached the service desk and demanded an employee put money in a grocery bag he brought with him. He was seen leaving the location in the same silver Kia Spectra that was parked in the fire lane in front of the store.

On Sept. 10 at 8:18 p.m., the same suspect returned to the Kroger at 9114 Camp Bowie West Blvd. and robbed it a second time.

He did the same thing as in the previous robberies and left in the silver Kia Spectra.

On Sept.15 at 8:16 a.m., the suspect attempted to rob the Kroger at 1001 North Beckley Ave. in DeSoto.

The suspect approached the customer service desk but was told it was closed. An employee called for the manager and the suspect immediately left in the silver Kia Spectra.

On Sept. 16 at 4:10 p.m., the suspect robbed the Kroger at 3120 S. University Drive in Fort Worth.

He told the employees at the customer service desk that he had a gun and a knife and demanded they put the money from the register into a plastic bag.

He left the store in the silver Kia Spectra that he parked in the fire lane.

The suspect may change the plates on the Kia as the vehicle appears to have paper plates in some of the robberies and regular plates in others.

The vehicle is parked in the fire lane in all of the robberies.

Police said anyone with information on the suspect should call 817-392-4377.