DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Earlier this month Dallas police were called to an apartment complex where officers found a man shot dead, lying on a couch — now the person police say is responsible has been arrested.
It was on September 10 when police went to the Bonita Gardens Apartments, in the 3400 block of Fordham Road, and found John Lewis Carter with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.
Investigators were lead to suspect Deshawn Antoine Gray. Apparently the 36-year-old had gotten into a shootout with the victim and has been hospitalized since the incident.
Police say once Gray is released from the hospital a Dallas County magistrate will set his bond.