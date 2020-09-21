DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Area Rapid Transit said Monday it is once again providing free trips to voting locations across the service area.

Voters can ride at no charge on all DART bus, light rail, Dallas Streetcar, GoLink and Paratransit service, and on the Trinity Railway Express between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.

DART will provide free rides to voters on the following days:

Early voting on Saturday, Oct. 17

Early voting on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Free DART service will be available all day to help you get to your polling location.

American Airlines Center (AAC) Election Super Center

Dallas County voters can ride DART Rail’s Green or Orange lines or the TRE right to Victory Station at the American Airlines Center, which is hosting a mega voting center on Election Day as part of the Election Super Center Project.

Plan Your Trip on DART to a Voting Location

Customers who need customized trip planning can map out their ride with the “Plan” tool in the free GoPass app or use the Trip Planner on DART.org. DART Customer Service is also available at 214-979-1111 to answer questions and provide trip planning information.

If you plan your trip directly in Google Maps, enter the voting location as your destination and choose the Transit option (train icon) to get travel directions using DART.

Tips for a Safe Voting Experience

Wear a face mask while riding DART and while at the voting location. If you forget your mask, please take one from the face mask dispensers located on DART trains and buses.

Carry hand sanitizer with you and use it before and after your visit to the voting location, and especially after you use the voting machine. DART has hand sanitizer dispensers on board its buses and trains.

Bring your own sanitized pen to sign any forms.

Wash your hands with soap and water as soon as you can after leaving the voting location.

Consider voting early so you can avoid crowds and practice social distancing.

For more information on riding DART to vote, click here.