NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CBSNEWS.COM) – In an effort to increase youth voter turnout this November, all Foot Locker-owned stores in the U.S will become temporary voter registration sites starting September 22. The registration sites include Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Footaction locations.
Each of the company’s more than 2,000 stores will house a kiosk with a special website where visitors will can check their voter status, register to vote or sign up for election reminders.
