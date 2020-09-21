NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CBSNEWS.COM) – In an effort to increase youth voter turnout this November, all Foot Locker-owned stores in the U.S will become temporary voter registration sites starting September 22. The registration sites include Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Footaction locations.

(credit: Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Each of the company’s more than 2,000 stores will house a kiosk with a special website where visitors will can check their voter status, register to vote or sign up for election reminders.

