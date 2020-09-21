PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Animal Services reported Monday a second bat has tested positive for rabies in the last week.

The bat was tested after it came into contact with a resident in the area of W. Parker Road and Independence Parkway.

This particular incident involved a resident who had contact with a bat that was ill and died before Animal Services could pick it up.

The animal was tested and subsequently found to be rabid.

“This positive test highlights the importance of being cautious around wildlife and always reporting any contact with them. It also shows why keeping all pets’ vaccinations current – especially rabies – is important since there is no way to predict when a pet may come into contact with a wild animal,” said Plano Animal Services Director Jamey Cantrell.

Rabies is a viral disease that occurs in warm-blooded animals and can be contracted by humans through bites from infected animals.

Both State of Texas and Plano city ordinances require that animals receive the rabies inoculation along with subsequent booster shots for the duration of the animal’s life.

The Plano Animal Shelter does not routinely test wild animals for rabies unless they have had contact with a person or pet and are one of five high risk non-domestic animals: bats, foxes, skunks, coyotes and raccoons.

Rabies is preventable. The shelter hosts low-cost rabies vaccination clinic on the third Friday of every month.