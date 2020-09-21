ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington have arrested Gabriel Hudson, 37, for Failure to Stop and Render Aid after he struck and killed a man on Division Street last Thursday.
Hudson hit the pedestrian as he was loading a vehicle from a car sales lot onto a car hauler that was parked in the center turn lane on Division Street across from the business. Hudson was traveling westbound and struck the man who was standing on the side of the trailer.
Police said Hudson initially stopped and parked the van at a nearby business but was picked up by another person and left the scene without calling 911 or providing aid to the victim. He was taken to a local hospital where he died two days later.
While officers were still working the scene, the driver who struck the pedestrian came back to the scene with a family member. Investigators arrested the driver, identified as 37-year old Gabriel Hudson, and charged him with Failure to Stop and Render Aid.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been identified.