GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Relatives of a military veteran from Grand Prairie say he’s fighting for his life after he was struck while riding a scooter by someone who left the scene.

The hit-and-run happened along a stretch of the State Highway 360 service road on Friday morning.

Paul Clark, 65, who was struck from behind while riding a scooter, now lays in an Arlington hospital on life support.

Clark’s family said they were told Monday he has a 50% chance of surviving his injuries which include a fractured skull.

His nieces said they’re hoping and praying he will recover without brain damage.

They said he headed out before sunrise on his scooter to get coffee at a nearby convenience store when he was rear ended.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle stopped briefly but then took off according to witnesses.

“Hope they get what’s coming to them because God don’t like ugly and I would hate for it to happen to somebody else if this person doesn’t get justice,” said Clark’s niece Mary Sutton.

Family members have been out searching the scene along with police to try and find any possible evidence left behind.

There’s also security cameras from businesses along this stretch of road that may provide clues.