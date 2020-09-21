NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police arrested two men in connection to the shooting death of Manuel Castillo, 34, at the French Colony Apartments in Dallas.

Officers found Castillo inside a white Jeep Cherokee outside the apartments at 1235 Hartsdale Drive unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported him to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Filiberto Monico Gonzalez, 28, and Valentino Deleon, 32 (credit: Dallas Police Department)

During the investigation, homicide detectives determined that Filiberto Monico Gonzalez, 28, and Valentino Deleon, 32, were responsible for Castillo’s murder

On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Gonzalez and Deleon were arrested by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

They were charged with murder, and a Dallas County magistrate will set their bond.

 

 

