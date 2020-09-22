FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Fort Worth announced Tuesday, the 2020 GM Financial Parade of Lights will have a new look this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The parade, now in its 38th year, will not take place on the streets of downtown Fort Worth.
Instead it will be shown live at 6:00 p.m. Nov. 22 on KTXA-21 and Facebook from the Fort Worth Convention Center Arena.
This year’s theme is Hope and Joy for the Holidays.
In addition, residents and guests are invited to participate in the Downtown Showcase of Floats from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24 along Main Street.
First staged in 1983 to help Fort Worth celebrate family and togetherness in a spirited way, the parade has grown to become one of the top illuminated parades in the country, the city said in a news release.