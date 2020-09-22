BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives in Burleson are searching for a killer after police found a 17-year-old near a basketball court with a gunshot wound who later died.
It happened at 11:20 p.m. on Monday, September 21 at the Alsbury Villas on 755 NE Alsbury Blvd.
The teenage victim died at Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Police said he didn’t live at the Alsbury Villas but is from Burelson.
Detectives said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is currently no threat to the general public.
If you have any information in regards to the case please contact: Detective B. Glass at bglass@burlesontx.com or 817-426-9949. You can also contact Detective T. Fowler at tfowler@burlesontx.com or 817-426-9918.
If you would like to remain anonymous call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 817-469-TIPS (8477).