DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is touting the expansion of a camera network that will be used to monitor activity in high crime areas.

A Northeast Dallas intersection, Forest and Audelia, has carried the stigma of being a haven for gun violence, drug activity and gang intimidation for years.

Dallas Police say they have a tool to fight it all.

The Starlight Camera and Surveillance System, complete with flashing blue lights, is now installed in three locations – three stand alone convenience stores.

Those cameras are watching inside the Dallas Police Department’s real time crime center.

Police monitors are looking for the criminal activity that’s been well-documented in the past in these areas: drug deals, gangs and guns.

Dallas Police started using the cameras last November in three other high crime convenience store locations in North Central Dallas, South Oak Cliff and Far Northeast, places deemed controlled by violent criminals.

The police department said Tuesday, a dramatic decline in crime in those locations is the reason for expanding the camera operation.

“This Starlight program has allowed us to see some reduction in crime, in calls for service at multiple locations, reducing crime at these locations,” said Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall.

“This has been a dangerous day place to be, but it doesn’t have to be anymore,” said Dallas City Council Member Adam McGough. “We’ve gotta make it safe, and that’s what we’re doing here today, starting that process of getting technology involved to make the area safe for all of our neighbors, for the 10,000 kids who live in the general area.

Another Starlight camera will be added to a convenience store in Pleasant Grove along Buckner Boulevard for the same purpose, to be the eyes for police in homes of keeping criminals away.