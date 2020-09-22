NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Friday Night Lights won’t be happening for two North Texas high school football teams because of a coronavirus outbreak.

CBS 11 Sports has learned that the game between Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth and Duncanville High School has been canceled.

While the two schools are only saying the cancellation is because of ‘health and safety concerns along with student quarantining,’ the move is believed to have been made because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Nolan Catholic campus.

On Monday the school sent a letter to families and staff that said, in part, —

“We have been notified that a senior student who attends Nolan Catholic tested positive for COVID-19 today, September 21, 2020. The student was last in school on September 18, 2020, but was not exhibiting symptoms at that time.”

The letter went on to say that students who had contact with the infected teen would be self quarantining at home and only taking part in virtual class instruction during that time.