NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Austin, Black cemetery, cemetery vandalism, cemetery vandalized, Evergreen Cemetery, historically Black cemetery, racial injustice, racism, Texas, Texas News, Vandals

AUSTIN (CBSNEWS.COM) – At least 15 headstones in a historically Black cemetery in Texas have been vandalized with spray paint.

Vandals did the damage at Evergreen Cemetery sometime over the weekend. The blue paint spelled out “Kirk” on some headstones, others appear to the say “AIDS” and one has a sideways 8 on it.

Vandalized headstones at the historically Black Evergreen Cemetery in Austin on September 21, 2020. (credit: KEYE)

Evergreen Cemetery — which was established in 1926 — is Austin’s first major municipal graveyard dedicated to African Americans.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply