AUSTIN (CBSNEWS.COM) – At least 15 headstones in a historically Black cemetery in Texas have been vandalized with spray paint.
Vandals did the damage at Evergreen Cemetery sometime over the weekend. The blue paint spelled out “Kirk” on some headstones, others appear to the say “AIDS” and one has a sideways 8 on it.
Evergreen Cemetery — which was established in 1926 — is Austin’s first major municipal graveyard dedicated to African Americans.
